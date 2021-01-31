NPFL: We want three points against MFM –Biffo

United coach, Abdullahi Biffo, has said the target of the club coming to Lagos is to get the three points against their opponent, MFM today. Speaking with our correspondent, Biffo said they always look forward to a good result anytime they file out in any game either at home or away from home.

“Every team wants to win, but the way and manner you approach the game will make the difference,” Biffo said. “We are here in Lagos for the three points and that’s what we are going for. We don’t know what MFM wants and all that will come to play on the field of play.

“We will make sure we do our possible best to get the three points in the game but we are not going to underrate our opponent.” MFM are yet to lose a game at home this season and they only drop points against Rangers as the game between the two sides ended 1-1 weekends ago.

Kwara United are eighth on the table at the moment with 11 points from six matches while MFM currently occupy the 10th position with 10 points from the same number of matches.

