Sports

NPFL: Wikki Tourists FC Challenges IMC’s Sanctions

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi has asked the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to reconsider the punishments meted out to the team for their participation in the 2022–2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) against Bayelsa United FC.

The Day 13 match between Wikki Tourists FC and Bayelsa United at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi on April 9 is reportedly said to have been marked by irregularities.

After a review of the match, the IMC panelists imposed three points, a goals deduction on Wikki Tourists, imposed an N2.5 million fine, and ordered the stadium, closed to all NPFL matches.

Reacting to the development, Mr Balarabe Douglas, the Chairman of Wikki Tourists FC, appealed in an interview with the NAN on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the IMC accused Wikki management of not providing adequate security, throwing objects in the field, and assaulting match officials of the match between visiting Bayelsa United and Wikki FC.

“The management provides adequate security for the match in the stadium with over 40 police personnel, Man O’War, and WAI brigade physically on ground.

“There wasn’t any object throwing of such nature, we noticed at the end of the match some angry fans started throwing sachets and plastic bottles of water at Wikki players to show their displeasure over the poor performances of the players and it abruptly stopped.

“Similarly, none of the match officials visiting the team and players were targeted or assaulted during the match,” he said.

Douglas added that they admitted that the match was put on hold for a moment when the aggrieved players of Wikki FC were protesting peacefully to the match officials for the cancellation of their earned second goal under the decision of ARI.

“The aggrieved players return for the continuation of the match after a polite explanation by the officials on the reason for cancellation.

“With these explanations, the IMC should reason and review the sanctions because the decision reached by the club is not only harsh but worrisome,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman said the club is yet to formally receive the resignation of the club’s Technical Adviser, Abdullahi Adamu.

Douglas insisted that he and members of the club’s board only saw the resignation letter on social media like other Nigerians.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Sports

Full house as Eagles begin training for Liberia in Tangier

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is already a full house in Tangier, the camp of the Super Eagles as all the players except recalled striker, Odion Ighalo, and goalkeeper replacement, John Noble, are yet to arrive as at the time of going to press. The players had their first training on Tuesday evening ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA […]
Sports

JUST IN: Messi’s shirt number 30 sold out in 30 minutes!

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says PSG can win Champions League Paris Saint Germain has started getting returns on its investment on Lionel Messi. Shortly after the unveiling of the player, his assigned shirt number 30 sold out in barely 30 minutes! The men’s shirt sold for €107.99 (£92) when available for sale. The club made available for sale home […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Gnabry hat-trick against Stuttgart sends Bayern nine points clear

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry claimed a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a 5-0 rout at strugglers Stuttgart. Gnabry scored either side of half-time before the flood gates opened with three goals in a devastating five-minute spell including two by […]

Leave a Comment