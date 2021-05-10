NPFMFB reports 67% PAT growth in Q1’21

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has posted a 66.79 per cent growth in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The microfinance institution, in a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), showed a profit after tax of N236.144 million in Q1 2021 as against N141.581 million reported in 2020, representing a growth of 66.79 per cent. Profit before tax equally rose by 66.79 per cent from N188.775 million in 2020 to N314.859 million in 2021.

Gross earnings also was up by 24.61 per cent to N1,291 billion form N1.036 billion in 2020. The microfinance institution finished the financial year ended December 31, 2020 with a 22.85 per cent drop in profit after tax to N614.417 million in 2020 from N796.425 million in 2019.

Profit before tax stood at N867.012 million in 2020 from N1.007 billion in 2019 representing a drop of 13.90 per cent.

However, gross earnings increased by 4.74 per cent to N4.658 billion in 2020 from N4.447 billion in 2019. NPFMFB had last year said it planned to do a public offer with a view to raising more funds from the Nigerian Stock Exchange. A statement from the bank said this would enable it increase its working capital.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Offer, NPF MFB, Mr Akinwunmi Lawal, disclosed this during the bank’s 25th annual general meeting in Akwa Ibom, for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Lawal said that the bank had completed plans to undergo the sale of its shares this year, with hopes that the offer would be hugely subscribed since the bank had maintained an unbroken trend of dividend payment for over 20 years.

He said the bank would proceed to sell its shares to both existing and prospective shareholders after securing approval of the regulatory authorities, adding that the proceed would be deployed to beef up its working capital, information technology, and branch improvement, among others.

He stated that the bank recommended paying a dividend of N114.332 million, which translated to five kobo per share, explaining that N81.416 million would be transferred to various reserves as there was a need to conserve money for the future developmental projects.

The bank’s total asset increased to N17.597 billion from N15.952 billion recorded in the previous year, representing 10.31 per cent increase.

The loans and advances improved by 17.59 per cent to N10.593 billion in 2018 from N9.008 billion in 2017.

Lawal said: “The deposit liability moved from N9.126 billion to N10.465 billion showing a growth of 14.67per cent, which indicated the continued growth of our customer’s trust and confidence in our mission.

