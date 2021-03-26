News

NPHCDA: 325, 514 persons receive first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Recent statistics released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has shown that 215, 277 people as at 25th March, 2021, have so far received the first doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. The figure of vaccines so far administered as posted on the agency’s official Twitter handle, however, revealed that no vaccination had been recorded in Kebbi, Zamfara, Kogi and Taraba states.

The report revealed that of 8.3 per cent proportion of Nigerians vaccinated, five states had the highest number of vaccination with Lagos getting 81,185 jabs, followed by Ogun with 30,704, Bauchi with 30,538, Kaduna was next with 24,745 while Jigawa had vaccinated 22,265 persons with the first dose of the vaccine.

The FCT, where the vaccination was launched, had 12, 675 people vaccinated, while states with the lowest vaccination figure were listed to be Abia, recording one vaccination, Oyo two, Niger 33, Ebonyi 307 and Gombe State had carried out the vaccination on 308 persons. Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, noted that Nigeria proposed to vaccinate 70 per cent of the eligible population by 2022 to reach her immunity and exit the pandemic.

Our Reporters

