NPHCDA confirms 395 mutant poliovirus cases in 27 states, FCT

…says no outbreak of wild polo virus

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has confirmed 395 cases of Circulating Mutant Oliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2) in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Agency, however, insists there was no case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) in the country, as reported by some media organisations.

Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the cMPV2 outbreaks were being caused by immunity gaps in children for several reasons including low routine immunization coverage, and missing children during immunization campaigns.

According to him since the rigorous verification and certification process by the African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) which spanned three years of no detection of WPV in Nigeria and the Africa region in 2020, there has been no case of WPV anywhere in the country.

The statement partly reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, no case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) has been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016. We currently have 395 cases of Circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2) across 27 states and the FCT.

“cMPV2 outbreaks are caused by immunity gaps in children due to several reasons, including low routine immunization coverage, and missing children during immunization campaigns. The suspension of several polio campaigns and other health programmes in 2020, as well as disruptions to routine immunization because of the COVID-19 pandemic, created further immunity gaps which led to new and wider outbreaks, and further increased transmission of the circulating mutant poliovirus both globally and within Nigeria.

“The viruses thrive in areas with poor sanitation, open defecation, and inadequate access to clean drinking water. These have allowed the virus to be easily transmitted from one person to another through contaminated water and poor sewage disposal. Malnutrition occasioned by increasing poverty is also a predisposing factor in exposed children.”

