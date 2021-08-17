NPHCDA inspects 699,760 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by UK

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has inspected 699,760 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, donated to the country by the United Kingdom to further deepen efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who inspected the vaccines at the National Strategic Cold Store on Tuesday in Abuja, said they were crucial to protecting vulnerable populations in the country as the Delta variant of the virus spreads.

He said: “I am glad to inform you that last night, we received 699,760 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK Government. We are most grateful to the government and people of the UK for this gesture.

“This vaccine will be deployed immediately to the states and would be administered as second dose to those who had earlier received only the first dose of the vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination roll out.”

Shuaib urged all those who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to visit the nearest vaccination site in order to receive their second jab which completes the required dosage to ensure they were fully protected from contracting the virus.

The NPHCDA boss further disclosed that more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was expected in the next two weeks saying: “We have also received communications from the COVAX facility of an additional 801,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

“These doses are a donation from the Canadian government and would be available for delivery by the end of August.”

While assuring Nigerians all vaccines certified by NAFDAC were highly effective against COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant, he stressed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) does not approve mixing of different brands of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The same vaccine must be taken for both the first and second dose.”

Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Gill Atkinson who presented the vaccines, said they were donated for the wellbeing of Nigerians, adding that the UK was one of the first countries to back COVAX with €548 million, and have consistently pushed for a global effort that help every country receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

“I am so pleased to see Nigeria receive 699,760 doses, donated by the UK, in their second batch of the vaccine through COVAX.

“This is the first trench of the 1,299,760 doses expected to be donated by the UK through COVAX. Only by vaccinating more people around the world we can we bring an end to the global pandemic.”

World Health Organisation (WHO), Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo, commended the Federal Government for putting so much effort in place to make COVID-19 vaccination a reality as the country continues to fight the third wave of the pandemic.

