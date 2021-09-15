NPHCDA to begin COVID-19 vaccination in churches

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has said starting from this Sunday, COVID-19 vaccinations would be administered in churches during service, to ensure more persons receive the vaccinations at their convenience. Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known at a meeting with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday in Abuja, appealed to the clerics to mobilise their members to be administered the vaccine.

Commendingthecommitmentsof theclericswhomhe maintained were formidable pillars of support in all primary health care interventions in the country, Shuaib said they wereinstrumentaltothe eradication of the Wild Polio Virus (WPV) and the current free polio status of Nigeria. He said: “I am glad to inform you that from this second phase of the COVID- 19 vaccine roll out, we have introduced Sunday Vaccination.

“I must say that feedback from the field is very encouraging and I sincerely thank all Christian leaders who have given the vaccination team access to their churches and their members to receive COVID-19 vaccine during Sunday service. “Suffice to say that the Christian community contributed immensely to our achieving wild poliovirus certification last year and indeed our sustaining the country’s .

