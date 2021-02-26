News

NPHCDA trains health workers on handling COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on

Ahead of the arrival and roll out of the expected COVID-19 vaccines, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has begun the training of over 13,000 health workers nationwide, to ensure proper handling and administration.

This came as Executive Director/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, revealed that a self e-registration link had been developed to enable Nigerians register, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination themselves.

Shuaib urged Nigerians, particularly health care workers, to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government through the vaccines, to protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19. The Agency in a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations Unit, Mohammad Ohitoto, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the training would be carried out at the national, state and local government areas

Our Reporters

