NPLs: MPC members stress need for continued vigilance

Members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have urged the apex bank to remain vigilant over the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the financial sector. The MPC members, who stated this in their personal statements at the committee’s last meeting, noted that although the current NPLs ratio in the country was only slightly above the regulator’s benchmark of +5 per cent, the CBN should continue to maintain robust oversight over the financial sector given the lingering uncertainty occasioned by Covid-19 crisis. For instance, in his personal statement, Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, said: “The banking system has also maintained its stability and resilience during this crisis.

Total gross credit rose to N20.48 trillion in December 2020, an increase from N19.72 trillion in November 2020 and from N17.57 trillion in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) stood at 6.01 per cent in December 2020 compared to 6.06 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019.

“This reflects strengthening of risk management practices, the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy and regulatory forbearance that has allowed banks to restructure credits impacted by COVID-19. I am supportive of extending this forbearance by an additional twelve months, which would enable deposit money banks to continue providing reprieve to households and businesses through lower interest rates and repayment moratoriums.” Similarly, in her statement, Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, said: “Banking industry liquidity ratio improved markedly between October and December 2020 from 35.6 per cent to 44.5 per cent, through the bank’s provision of backstops via the CBN Special Bills, whilst capital adequacy ratio (15.1 per cent as at December 2020), return on asset and return on equity remained stable.

Like this: Like Loading...