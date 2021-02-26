Business

NPLs: MPC members stress need for continued vigilance

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have urged the apex bank to remain vigilant over the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the financial sector. The MPC members, who stated this in their personal statements at the committee’s last meeting, noted that although the current NPLs ratio in the country was only slightly above the regulator’s benchmark of +5 per cent, the CBN should continue to maintain robust oversight over the financial sector given the lingering uncertainty occasioned by Covid-19 crisis. For instance, in his personal statement, Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, said: “The banking system has also maintained its stability and resilience during this crisis.

Total gross credit rose to N20.48 trillion in December 2020, an increase from N19.72 trillion in November 2020 and from N17.57 trillion in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) stood at 6.01 per cent in December 2020 compared to 6.06 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019.

“This reflects strengthening of risk management practices, the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy and regulatory forbearance that has allowed banks to restructure credits impacted by COVID-19. I am supportive of extending this forbearance by an additional twelve months, which would enable deposit money banks to continue providing reprieve to households and businesses through lower interest rates and repayment moratoriums.” Similarly, in her statement, Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, said: “Banking industry liquidity ratio improved markedly between October and December 2020 from 35.6 per cent to 44.5 per cent, through the bank’s provision of backstops via the CBN Special Bills, whilst capital adequacy ratio (15.1 per cent as at December 2020), return on asset and return on equity remained stable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Maersk Line bows to Shippers Council over surcharges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After much pressure by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC)Maersk Line has instructed its commercial department to stop applying the peak season surcharge from 1st September 2020. The move was in response to protests by the council which recently convened a meeting of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) to deliberate on the astronomical peak season surcharge […]
Business

BP agrees London HQ sale, leaseback with Lifestyle Intl

Posted on Author Reporter

  BP BP.L has agreed to sell its London headquarters for 250 million pounds, a spokesman said on Friday, the latest in a string of disposals as the British energy company shifts to low-carbon energy. BP also agreed to lease 1 St James’s Square in central Lonodn back from Hong Kong-based property investment company Lifestyle […]
Business

Report: Execution algorithms boost FX markets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Execution Algorithms (EAs) – designed to buy or sell a predefined amount of foreign exchange, according to a set of user instructions, have seen a rise in usage amid an increasingly decentralised and fragmented trading environment, according to a Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Markets Committee report released at the weekend.   The report titled, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica