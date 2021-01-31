NPMCN presents Fellows of Emergency Medicine

The National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), Otto-Ijanikin, Lagos,​ has presented foundation Fellows of the College’s faculty of Emergency Medicine during ithe 38th convocation

The ceremony was held via a hybrid of physical and virtual methods occasioned by the new normal dictated by the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world for over one year without significantly under control.

Addressing journalists recently, President of the College, Dr Musa Mohammed Borodo said the convocation is unique in many ways such as first time to convoke graduants from three examinations rather than the usual two, it took place in the month of January rather than the usual September.

He also said the convocation is unique as it took place largely virtually without the usual handshakes and photographs all because of the exigencies of the Corona virus pandemic.

“The convocation is also positively unique in presenting the foundation Fellows of our College’s faculty of medicine, the 16th faculty approved by Senate two years ago”, he said.

According to him, the college has continued to engage the federal ministry of health in reforming the National Priority Health Research Agenda .

“This is to enable College key into this through the many research projects its residents undertake annyally that would impact positively in addressing national health problems”

“In the same vein, Education Trust Fund is urged to provide funding for National Priority Research Projects being undertaken by residents of the College”, he said.

Highlighting the event of the day, the President said three fellows would be awarded distinguished fellowship award of the College. They are immediate past president of the College Prof.Dalilly-Tariah, former treasurer of the Prof N.C Anyway and former College registrar , Prof O.Atoyebi.

Giving the breakdown of graduants, Borodo said 13 foundation Fellows of the faculty of Emergency Medicine, 430 fellows by examination from 15 faculties of the College, 191 foundation postgraduate medical MD Awardees by publication and 22 Diplomats in Anaesthesia by examination bringing the total to 656 persons worthy of recognition.

In this regards, he reiterated​ that, since its inception 40 years ago, the NPMCN has​ to its credit to date the graduation of​ over 6,000 highly qualified Fellows/consultants in virtually all areas of postgraduate Medical and surgical specialization across 16 Faculties who have excellently manned Nigeria’s and​ indeed many other countries’ teaching and specialist hospitals .

Like this: Like Loading...