NRC: 21 persons still missing from Kaduna attack

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) yesterday said that 21 passengers on the ill-fated train attacked by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna route were still missing. That was even as it said it had embarked on the restoration of track damaged by bandits for the full resumption of normal train services.

The corporation explained that arrangements had been put in place to increase security along the track and onboard the train to prevent the recurrence of the unfortunate incident. It noted that the corporation had also heavily moved human and material resources to the accident site to ensure the resumption of train services without further delays.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, said in a statement that the corporation was sure of the whereabouts and safety of about 170 passengers that were onboard the attacked AK9 Abuja to Kaduna train on March 28. He stressed that the corporation was collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the other passengers.

According to him, “NRC, in continuation of its concerted effort through repeated calls, has been able to confirm the safety of 170 passengers, while 21 passengers are reported missing by the relatives who made calls to us.”

Okhiria added: “The corporation is seriously collaborating with the security agencies who had already swung into action, in line with the directive of Mr President to do everything possible to rescue all those that are still missing.”

The managing director stressed that the move was to reduce the stress currently faced by its passengers in getting to their destinations. Okhiria said: “In practical terms, a high powered restoration team, led by Directors have been working round the clock to re-rail the coaches affected by the bomb blast.

There is a coordinated two-pronged simultaneous restoration approach. While Loco 2702 with re-railment and restoration materials departed Idu Station, Abuja, to the bomb blast site.

