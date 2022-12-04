nrc Nigerian Railway Corporation
Business

NRC boss explains reason for hike in train fares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) said a hike in the price of diesel and other logistics will be a significant determinant in the new price of train services in the country.

NRC’s Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja Saturday.

He, however, said that the increase in price would be done with great consideration to the interest of Nigerians and other commuters at heart, as the service cannot be halted because of the high cost of diesel.

Okhiria, therefore, called on its esteemed passengers to make some sacrifices and collaborate with the corporation to ensure the continued provision of the service in the country.

He said, “It is better to have it operating than not operating. It is the service we are providing but in order to provide it, everybody has to make some sacrifice.
“The major cost should be the cost of diesel, because we require diesel to operate the trains.

“The cost of diesel has gone up by more than three times and it is costing us to mount human and material security that it requires to keep the trains operating.

“We need to service the infrastructure we put in place for the additional security we secured and the additional personnel that will be going up and down to assist; they need some incentives.

“So everybody should collaborate to ensure the trains are working because we can’t afford to fold up because we cannot buy diesel.

“So I think that Nigerians should bear with us. We are still working on the best way out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NDPHC: FG approves special pricing for gas contracting

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved a special gas pricing contracting from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd. Disclosing this in a statement, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said that the approval was given for power plants owned by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to optimise the […]
Business

Subsidy: Marketers seek information on N3trn disbursement

Posted on Author Stories, Akinola AJIBADE

Marketers are seeking engemements with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpeye Slyva, with a view to knowing how, when and modalities for the disbursement of N3 trillion approved for fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. This happens as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Senate […]
Business

AIICO Insurance to divest from pension business

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A IICO Insurance Plc (AIICO) has entered into discussions with FCMB Pensions Limited for the divestment of its interest in its Pension subsidiary, AIICO Pension Managers Limited. The proposed sale will see a full uptake of AIICO’s 70 per cent stake in the company.     A statement signed by Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica