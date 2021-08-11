NRC complains as operators shun empty container delivery by rail

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that several attempts to convey empty containers from the northern part of the country to Lagos Port Complex have been frustrated by dry port operators.

The Corporation’s District Manager, Northern District, Mr Ismail Adebiyi, said that operators of Kaduna and Kano dry ports were not cooperating with NRC to move the empty containers to Lagos.

He noted that the Corporation had reached out to key stakeholders on Kaduna Dry Port on the need to return their empty containers and other goods, saying that the efforts did not yield positive result.

The district manager added that there was no blockage or any impediment on Lagos- Kaduna rail line that might disrupt its operations. He also explained that the track was not an impediment to the Kaduna Dry Port. Adebiyi stressed that there was nothing wrong with freight trains, which addressed the issue of accessibility from Lagos to Kaduna, adding that the dry port was accessible by rail.

He said that the track was free from any form of blockage or impediment, saying that NRC was ready to carry containers and other goods for the dry port to Lagos Port. Adebiyi explained: “Sometimes ago when the first pipe freight came to Zaria from Lagos, we approached AK Muller in Kano on whether they had empty containers for delivery to Lagos.

“They said they had some issues to clear and up till now we have not heard from them. For every train that comes to Zaria, the wagons returned empty.

There are times I put pressure on the dry pot manager in Kaduna and we did not get a positive response.” He noted that NRC had about three freight trains from Lagos to Zaria and had not recorded any accident.

