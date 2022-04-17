nrc
Business

NRC owes pensioners N34.8bn in 21 months

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Pensioners in the umbrella of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUR) have accused the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) of owing them N34.8billion in the last 21 months.

 

They explained that the Pension Transitional Arrangement Department (PTAD) has failed to release the payment of the accumulated pension arrears despite their appeal to the management of the corporation.

The union’s Spokesman, Bunmi Ogunkolade, noted that the ex-workers had been abandoned to die of hunger as a result of the non-release of the funds.

 

In a letter to its National Headquarters signed by Branch Chairman of NRC, Razaq Alabi and Secretary, Johnson Fashakin, the pensioners also listed their outstanding entitlements to include: a balance of 12 months 33 per cent pension increase (owed by PTAD) and contributory pension scheme deduction i.e. 13 months (2005 retirees owed by NRC management).

 

Others are: severance package of the 10 per cent of their gratuity and 10 per cent for a year, 2005, harmonisation arrears payment for eight years; payment of arrears of short payment of the new minimum pension increase with effect from 18th April 2019 – Feb 2022 totaling 34 months.

 

Also, Ogunkolade added that PTAD was owing them N34 billion and an additional N19 billion. He said: “It has been held up since 2014. The implications are that we are losing our members to avoidable deaths as a result of hunger.

 

“They are making life unbearable for them. Some of our members affected have been battling different ailments and can’t afford treatment because they don’t have money to buy drugs.”

 

The spokesman noted the union had appealed to the directorate to defray the additional outstanding monthly pension of N19.88billion owed them, adding that 474 ex-staff of the NRC had concluded plans to sue the management of the corporation for non-payment of 12 months arrears of 33 per cent pension increase, contributory pension, and severance packages.”

 

He noted that the money had been held up since 2014 despite a letter from the Federal Ministry of Transport demanding the release of the funds to the affected pensioners.

 

