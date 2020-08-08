NRC rakes in N3bn in 2019, N1.5bn from Abuja-Kaduna rail line service

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), yesterday, hinted that N3.09 billion was generated in the year 2019 from train service operations nationwide, noting that N1.5 billion was generated from the Abuja- Kaduna rail service alone. The Managing Director of the NRC, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Assistant to the Minister of Transportation, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, in Abuja. Okhiria said Abuja-Kaduna rail line generated about N130 million monthly revenue in 2019 as against the N80 million generated in the previous years, pointing out that the rail line had been able to break even.

He further said the money generated from the Abuja- Kaduna rail service was used to service other stations in the North, such as the Maiduguri stations which is not functional at the moment following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. He added: “The Abuja- Kaduna railway generated over N130 million monthly revenue, with N90 million spent on running cost and payment of staff at the Maiduguri stations which could not operate for now due to insecurity in the State. “As at 2019 train operations nationwide generated is about N3.09billion and we are targeting about N6billion when Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe- Warri comes on board.”

However, with the reduction of passengers from 80 passengers to 40 per coach, in conformity with the COVID-19 protocol, it’s obvious that revenue generation for the year 2020, would be drastically affected unless if the proposed hourly train is properly implemented.

Like this: Like Loading...