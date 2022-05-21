NRC shelves resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has shifted indefinitely, the proposed resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train service which was earlier fixed for Monday, 23 May, 2022. NRC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakubu Mahmood, made the disclosure on Friday in a statement, saying the corporation will release a new date for the resumption of the train service.

The statement, which was made available to Saturday Telegraph also restated its commitment towards ensuring the release of the remaining abducted victims from the unfortunate incident that occurred in March this year. The statement, therefore, urged the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the NRC and the security agencies as the Federal Government was exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...