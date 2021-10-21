NRC suspends Abuja – Kaduna service, as explosive rocks rail track

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The suspension became necessary after an attack on some portion of the rail track between Abuja and Kaduna.

An explosive was said to have been planted by bandits and on impact with the train exploded.

Even though no passengers were injured in the attack, the situation had created tension and fear in the minds of many travellers.

Meanwhile, the news of the attack was first disclosed by Senator representing Kaduna Central (2015-2019) Shehu Sani.

Sani had posted on his Facebook that bandits had attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train between 7-8pm on Wednesday after planting an explosive, adding that the bandits also opened fire on the driver of the train.

Sani had said: “Yesternight (Wednesday), bandits attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train. They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine.

“They also opened fire, targeting the driver and the tank. It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations. The driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa Station.”

He continued that “This early morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged railings. The train nearly skidded off its track, then we miraculously escaped.”

The Senator then noted that: “All Kaduna-Abuja train operations need to be suspended for today until this issue is addressed.”

Also in a statement on its website on Thursday, NRC said services had been suspended on Abuja-Kaduna route for the safety of passengers and crew members.

According to the NRC, efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route.

The statement added that further information concerning the suspension will be conveyed to the public shortly.

However, hundreds of passengers were stranded at Rigasa Railway Station in Kaduna and the Kubwa Train Station in Abuja, on Thursday.

New Telegraph learnt that many passengers who were not aware of the situation bought ticket and were in the stations but could not travel.

