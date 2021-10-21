News

NRC suspends Abuja – Kaduna service, as explosive rocks rail track

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The suspension became necessary after an attack on some portion of the rail track between Abuja and Kaduna.

An explosive was said to have been planted by bandits and on impact with the train exploded.

Even though no passengers were injured in the attack, the situation had created tension and fear in the minds of many travellers.

Meanwhile, the news of the attack was first disclosed by Senator representing Kaduna Central (2015-2019) Shehu Sani.

Sani had posted on his Facebook that bandits had attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train between 7-8pm on Wednesday after planting an explosive, adding that the bandits also opened fire on the driver of the train.

Sani had said: “Yesternight (Wednesday), bandits attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train. They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine.

“They also opened fire, targeting the driver and the tank. It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations. The driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa Station.”

He continued that “This early morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged railings. The train nearly skidded off its track, then we miraculously escaped.”

The Senator then noted that: “All Kaduna-Abuja train operations need to be suspended for today until this issue is addressed.”

Also in a statement on its website on Thursday, NRC said services had been suspended on Abuja-Kaduna route for the safety of passengers and crew members.

According to the NRC, efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route.

The statement added that further information concerning the suspension will be conveyed to the public shortly.

However, hundreds of passengers were stranded at Rigasa Railway Station in Kaduna and the Kubwa Train Station in Abuja, on Thursday.

New Telegraph learnt that many passengers who were not aware of the situation bought ticket and were in the stations but could not travel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Women are more intelligent than men –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that women have proven to be more intelligent than men. According to a statement by the Special Assistant to Amaechi on Media, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, the Minister expressed this position at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), where he was the […]
Health News

S’Korea imposes dining curbs as COVID-19 cases soar

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect. There were 299 new infections as of Saturday midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 […]
News

UNICEF: Death of children in Northeast regrettable

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed worry over the death of three children and injury of others in Ngala in Borno State in the Northeast geo-political zone of the country. The Nigeria representative of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins said children are directly affected by the insurgency in the Northeast geo-political zone of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica