NRC suspends Warri-Itakpe train service after derailment

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended service along the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor.

Coordinator of the WITS, Mr Sanni Abdulganiyu made the disclosure following the derailment of a train operating the route.

The WITS train derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Thankfully there were no fatalities nor casualties as a result of the derailment,” Abdulganiyu said.

The Coordinator stated that the corporation was immediately alerted and security personnel were immediately drafted to the accident scene.

”The personnel comprised the Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante with the assistance of the local government chairman.

”All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey the passengers to their various destinations.

”And the passengers have been successfully conveyed,” he said.

On the cause of the derailment, the coordinator said it was yet to be determined.

Abdulganiyu said due to the incident, the service along the corridor had been suspended and further details would be communicated to members of the public.

 

 

Reporter

