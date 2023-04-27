NRCRI: Taking research findings off the shelf

Crude thinking From the provincial farm of many decades past, the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) has over the years evolved into a clearing- house for root crops research advancements.

Over time, it has become a consensus that research findings that cannot be applied to improve the lives of citizens, increase food op- tions and productivity, are waste of time and resources.

A glimpse into the NRCRI captures the inspiring image of a culture of productivity and efficiency in translating research breakthroughs to high equity products of good market value. The story of the institute is that of one which has played a key role in positioning Nigeria as first in the global ranking in production of cassava, yam and cocoyam.

“It has developed and released to farmers 54 improved varieties of cassava and 34 new yam hybrids, which have contributed to increased annual production of cassava and yam in Nigeria. This is beside the aeroponic system of seed yam multiplication, new cocoyam varieties and increased potato production, which jumped from 523,000 metric tonnes in 1975 to the recent over 1,000,000 metric tonnes.”

Motive So, to say the least, the National Root Crops Research Institute (NR- CRI), Umudike, Abia State, has come a long way. The Roots and Tuber Crops Research Institute was established in 1923 as a provincial farm. In 1975, the Institute was renamed the National Root Crops Research Institute by Decree 33 and in 1996 it was moved from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

In November 2023, the Institute will mark its centennial anniversary. The institute recently marked its annual review and planning workshop, with the theme: ‘Lever- aging on Root and Tuber Crops for a More Resilient Agriculture- Based Economy’, which afforded the Executive Director of the institute, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, the opportunity to unveil the institute’s roadmap and policy direction for the next couple of years. From the Executive Director’s speech at the event, it was clear that the 100 years Research Institute is moving beyond the traditional re- search preoccupation to a robust production, packaging and marketing of its products. In pursuing this goal, the Institute will not however lose sight of its statutory mandate to research into the generic improvement, production, processing, utilization, storage and marketing of root and tuber crops of economic importance including cassava, yam, cocoyam, ginger, potato, sweet potato, turmeric, sugar-beet, among others. Research imperatives Highlighting the achievements of the Institute, Egesi declared that the “NRCRI has played a key role in positioning Nigeria as first in the global ranking in production of cassava, yam and cocoyam.”

He disclosed that the Institute in collaboration with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), has developed and released to farmers 54 improved varieties of cassava and 34 new yam hybrids, which he explained contributed to increased annual production of cassava and yam in Nigeria. This is aside the aeroponics system of seed yam multiplication, new cocoyam varieties and increased potato production, which jumped from 523,000 metric tonnes in 1975 to the recent over 1,000,000 metric tonnes. Also, the Institute has developed and released nine Pro-Vitamin A rich yellow cassava varieties and three orange -fleshed sweet potato varieties, giving the farmers wider crop choices. So much have been said about agribusiness and agriculture value chain without corresponding action. All the effort seems to end up in academic speeches which are hardly implemented. Varieties According to Professor Egesi, NRCRI has developed several value-added products in five crop mandate areas for local consump- tion and export. In its stable in- cludes, cassava flour, chin-chin, cakes, bread, biscuits, doughnuts, etc, just as it produced soup thick- ener, crisps from cocoyam. From yam, the Institute also has pro- duced yam flour and from ginger, there are ginger drinks, ginger powder, ginger leaf green tea and turmeric powder from turmeric.

The Executive Director called on corporate organisations and investors to take advantage of the wide range of viable products to produce, package and market them in commercial quantity for local consumption and export. He dis- closed that the Institute would no longer wait for the foot dragging investors but would plunge into the commercial production of the products with the establishment of a spin-off food company, the Umu- dike Foods Limited. He noted that the investment potential would be enormous. The Institute, he ex- plained, has concluded arrangements to embark on the building of a 1000 capacity conference and e-learning center; modern office complexes to accommodate staff, new screen houses and perimeter fencing of the complex, to meet the challenges of the expansion. Professor Egesi revealed that ap- plication for registration of the company has been forwarded to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and would take off as soon as the approval was secured. Exhibition At the exhibition stand were the items for which the Institute has applied for registration with CAC.

The decision to fill the gap over- looked by investors is commend- able. It is interesting to observe that the Institute had gone beyond the traditional academic and theoreti- cal shelving of research findings to production, packaging, commer- cialization and marketing of its products. The yield for such invest- ment is enormous. Like the Execu- tive Director noted, the Institute would as a matter of necessity re- quire expansion in infrastructure, workforce and technology. A single product among those on display is enough to sustain a company’s production line. The cassava bread, for example, so highly promoted by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, but abandoned after his exit, has been improved upon. The foreign exchange the use of cassava flour would save the country is better imagined.

Also on display were the ginger leaf green tea, which imported version sells for as much as N40,000 a pack; the ginger drink; turmeric powder; cocoyam soup thickener, etc. In other climes, investors would quickly take advantage of the product range at NRCRI to establish a bourgeoning produc- tion and processing company to meet local demand and export. NRCRI has provided ready range of products to select from. All the products have gone through sev- eral rigorous stages of research before arriving at the final prod- uct. All the investor needs is just to adopt any or all for commercial production. The investor is sure of ready and sustained supply of the raw material for production. Most companies have the challenge of sourcing of raw materials.

Some spend a large chunk of the capital paying for imported raw materials. But here, that has been taken care of. Besides, the Institute, with about 80 PhD products, is ready to provide all the technical support and information to guarantee suc- cess of partners in any venture. Benefits The benefits of such ventures cannot be over emphasized. Apart from the revenue earning poten- tial, it would generate the much needed employment for the army of unemployed youths. The products on display in qual- ity and packaging, can compare fairly with imported ones. There is no doubt that the Umudike Foods Ltd, a response to the needs of the moment, given the variables in its favour – the determination, drive and dream of the institute could trans- late to instant success. The NRCRI has not disappointed the mandate and vision for its es- tablishment. It has sub stations in Kuru, Plateau State; Otobi, Benue State; Igbariam, Anambra State and Nyanya, FCT/Nassarawa. Others are, Maro, Kaduna State; Iresi, Ogun State and Gassol, Taraba State. Egesi said plans are at advanced stage to transform the stations to specialized centers of excellence.