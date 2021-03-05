NRHJN elects new executives

The Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has elected new officials to run its ongoing campaign on sexual and reproductive health rights and policies for the next three years.

According to a statement from the NRHJN signed by its President, Yinka Shokunbi and Elizabeth Kah, the Network’s Welfare/Publicity Secretary, the new officials were unanimously elected unopposed during the Network’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on January 22, 2021.

Those that emerged as elected executives include Yinka Shokunbi, President; Nasir Yusuf Ibrahim, Vice President; Sekinah Lawal, National Secretary; Tosin Odusola, Assistant Secretary; Julie Ekong, Treasurer; and Nma Okereke, Financial Secretary.

Others are Sola Ogundipe, Programme Advisor; Elizabeth kah, Welfare/Publicity; Martins Ifijeh, Internal Auditor; Ijeoma Ukazu, Ex- officio (1); and Joy Olabisi Akpaida, Ex-Officio (2).

Dr. Hauwa Shekarau, the current Chairman Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Branch is the Legal Adviser of the Network.



The Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman Dr. Ejike Oji who is also the Chairman, Association of Advanced Family Planning of Nigeria (AAFP) as well as the chairman of the Community Development Foundation, participated in the virtual meeting when the election was held, and appreciated the contribution of the Network to issues relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights and policies in its ten years of existence.

Oji charged the newly elected officers to be upright and committed to uplift the principles of rights of women to their sexual and reproductive health.

Also applauding the election of new executive committee, the Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Agolabi, who is a member of the BOT, encouraged the executives to reach out more in promoting equity and access of women to reproductive health services that enhance their dignity.

She urged the leadership of the Network to put commitment on the front line of media advocacy for promoting gender issues “because there is still a lot of work to be done in eliminating gender-based violence on all spheres of our lives as a nation”.

On her part, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Abuja Branch, Dr. Hauwa Shekarau, who is the Legal Adviser and member, BOT, noted that the Network has shown in ten years that it is a media advocacy group to be reckoned in the SRHR space.

She charged the new executives to continue to strengthen the capacity of its members across the country through continued programmes of development and engagements so that more visibility would be given to issues of women, girls and persons rights to making informed decisions and right choices in their sexual and reproductive health.

The NRHJN was formed in April 2010 with the support of Ipas, Nigeria as a media advocacy group to be a communication bridge between SRHR partners and the public at a time when it was difficult for the public to appreciate the works of most partners, the importance of sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls and protection against gender based violence.

The concerted media advocacy of the Network has been instrumental to the birth of VAPP Law and its continued adoption in several states of Nigeria.

The Network has also been on the front line in the Gag Rule campaign, access to family planning services/ contraceptives of choice and education on elimination of harmful practices that violates reproductive health and rights of women, especially gender based violence such as rape, among others.

The Network is a registered media not for profit group with membership that cuts across all genre of the media and in 20 states with state coordinators.

