NRHJN mourns as NBA Abuja chair, Shekarau , dies

Members of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), has mourned the sudden death of one of its Board of Trustee member, Dr. Hauwa Shekarau. According to a statement from NRHJN signed its President, Yinka Shokunbi and the National Secretary of the Network, Sekinah Lawal, Dr. Shekarau who was the chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Branch died on September 15, 2021.

Dr. Shekarau who is a former Country Director at Ipas as well as a former Policy Advisor for the same organisation, was a strong pillar of support for the NRHJN when the organisation was founded in 2010. She played a role in the NRHJN as a media advocacy group on Sex ual Reproductive Health and Rights, by enhancing training capabilities and opportunities for both local and foreign members.

She also extended her support to the Network with legal and human resources. “Her contributions as a former president of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), was immeasurable. “Similarly, her contributions to the Southern Kaduna Community and as a political contestant in 2019 elections touched so many lives.”

