Health

NRHJN sensitises 100 school girls on menstrual hygiene

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN ) Lagos State Chapter has commemorated the Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) with about 100 students of Iju Senior Grammar School Obawole, Lagos State where the network engaged them on public education in making menstruation a normal way of life. During the event which held recently, the students were also empowered on strategies to ensure they lived normal lives during their menstruation period while debunking the myths, stereotypes and stigma associated with menstruation.

In her opening remarks, the Coordinator, NRHJN, Lagos State Chapter, Ms Kikelomo Oduyebo urged governments and the private sector to subsidise the price of sanitary pad to make it affordable for girls especially those from vulnerable, the poor from low income homes and communities. Oduyebo said the MHD programme was the second edition of the NRHJN Lagos State Chapter public health education programme in bridging the communication gap on sexual and reproductive health issues for adolescent girls. In her presentation on ‘How Right Sanitary Pads Enhances Good Menstrual Health,’ the convener of Sanitary Pads Media Campaign, (SPMC) Ms Anike-ade Funke Treasure said she was happy to be part of the special day to commemorate the MHD 2022 as it signals the first flagg off of the distribution of re-usable pads by SPMC in it’s promotion of menstrual hygiene and fight against period poverty.

In her speech which was delivered by Ms Julie Ekong, a director of News, Radio Nigeria, the convener of SPMC identified consistent supply of good sanitary pads as a way of enhancing good menstrual health and promoting period dignity. The programme is aimed to achieve SDGs 1, 3, 4 and 5 on zero period poverty, good health and wellbeing, quality education and gender equality for school girls as well as end stereotypes, stigma and taboos associated with menstration. On her part, the Coordinator, Adolescent Health Unit at the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH), Dr, Yeside Shogbamimu, a consultant physician, who spoke on ‘Menstrual Hygiene as Gateway to Total Health’ urged the students to see their monthly cycle as part of their biological process and not something to be ashamed of. In addition, Dr. Adeola Obasanya, the Adolescent Health Officer of Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, in a presentation on ‘Why Adolescent Girls Need Support System at Home, School and the Society During Menstration’ encouraged the students to always talk to their parents, school counsels anytime they need support during their menustration especially if it’s a painful process.

She urged them to always change their sanitary pads every six hours to avoid germs and infections which can develop due to poor hygiene during their menustration. Dr. Keziah Awosika, the executive director of women,law and development center, Nigeria and chairman of the occasion called on government and every school to make water available in school public toilets and good hygiene practices among the students at all times. Highpoints of the event was the distribution of free reusable sanitary pads to about 100 students by the NRHJN through a donation from Sanitary Pads Media Campaign (SPMC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Response hindered by RDT kits

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As at June 29, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that 566 persons tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons in the country to 25,133 cases. Some of the factors threatening national response to coronavirus pandemic include challenges hindering ramping up national testing capacity, the use of rapid […]
Health

New global lab network will compare COVID-19 vaccines head-to-head

Posted on Author Reporter

  A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots. Speaking to Reuters ahead of announcing the labs involved, Melanie Saville, director of vaccine R&D at the Coalition […]
Health

‘Many not aware of blood donation benefits’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Head of Voluntary Blood Donation Unit at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, Mrs Mercy Onofomi has criticised the practice in which many Nigerians shy away from donating blood voluntarily. Onofomi who blamed this on ignorance, however said Nigerians should prioritise blood donation as a strategy to live healthily. She disclosed this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica