NRHJN tasks Niger on mosquito nets distribution in rural areas

As the world marked 2021 World Malaria Day, the Network for Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has called on the Niger State Government to supply more insecticide treated mosquito nets to people living in the rural areas. The Niger State Chapter of the NRHJN made the appeal when the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammed Muhammed Makusidi briefed Newsmen as part of activities to commemorate the World Malaria Day in Minna recently.

The State Coordinator, NRHJN, Hajia Habiba Dauda while calling on the State Government to provide equitable, comprehensive, cost effective and highquality malaria interventions, assured that the NRHJN will support the government by way of intensified advocacy and awareness campaigns. According to Hajia Habiba Dauda, “The NRHJN will continue to support and partner with you to intensify more advocacy and awareness campaigns in the fight against malaria in the state.

But the Government must be committed to providing essential anti malaria commodities and ensure conducive environment for its supporting partners in the fight against malaria in the state.” Earlier, Commissioner of Health in Niger State, Dr. Muhammed Makusidi said children, under five years remain the most vulnerable groups affected by the disease. Accordingly, he said “Niger State has a malaria prevalence rate of 31.6 per cent, according to microscopy and a prevalence of 43.8 per cent rapid diagnostic test. “The government has intervened in the area of distribution that amount to about 3.6 million mosquito nets during mass replacement campaign in 2019.

“A total of 1.2 million persons were tested free of charge for malaria using Rapid Diagnostic Test kits in 2020 among other interventions”. He further commended the NRHJN and other groups for their support towards a malaria free Niger state.

