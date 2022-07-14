NRHJN tasks Sanwo-Olu on suspended guidelines for safe termination of pregnancy

The Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), a media advocacy group on sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, has called on the Lagos State Governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to empower the Lagos State Ministry of Health to enable it commence an immediate enlightenment programme on the relevance and importance of the suspended ‘Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications,’ in the management and care of women and girls of reproductive age in the state.

This was contained in a press statement that was released by the group and signed by the President and National Secretary of the NRHJN, Yinka Shokunbi and Hajia Sekinah Lawal respectively. The thrust of the issue that is being discussed is the new guidelines for safe abortion that Lagos State government initially issued but suspended its implementation following outcry from some stakeholders especially the Church. As a group that stood for women and reproductive health, it is interested in making sure that during the duration of pregnancy women as well as the child they are carrying, are healthy.

In the statement, Shokunbi and Lawal said creating the awareness would help the layman to know exactly what the guideline contains and they would know it is for the good of women who fall under the reproductive age. According to the Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Ayo Atsenuwa, who is also the Senior Legal Consultant in the Policy Documentation, what was missing in the State since 2011, had been the policy guidelines to the relevant Sections of the Criminal Law that could guide service providers (medical doctors) in the medical care and treatment of their patients. In other words,Prof. Atsenuwa said that the document is meant to help guide the medical service providers in Lagos State on how to recognise a pregnancy needing medical intervention for termination.

“These are well spelt out in the Guidelines. The goal of the document is to serve as a tool for the provision of Safe Termination of Pregnancy within the legal framework in circumstances whereby the continuation of such pregnancy threatens the life or physical and/or mental health of the woman thereby contributing to the reduction of maternal morbidity and mortality in Lagos State, and by extension, in Nigeria at large,” she said. We understand that Nigeria ranks as a country leading in high maternal mortality and morbidity and Lagos State in particular is among the states with high rate of maternal mortality.

For instance, according to the Lagos State Maternal & Perinatal Death Surveillance & Response Annual Report of 2018, 279 maternal deaths were recorded, 222 of the deaths were reviewed. Of the 222 deaths reviewed, most of the women were ages 25 and 39 years, predominantly married.

The leading primary underlying cause of maternal death among the 222 cases reviewed was related to hypertensive disorders during pregnancy childbirth and the puerperium (i.e six weeks from delivery of placenta) -31.1 per cent; obstetric hemorrhage- 28.8 per cent and other complications such as anaemia in pregnancy, cardiopulmonary failure, sickle cell anemia, tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS, malaria and so on follow these two in varying orders. Pregnancy with abortive outcomes (11.3 per cent) was the third most common outcome cause of maternal mortality in 2018, particularly among young women but with the new guidelines that Lagos state has drawn up, the health providers will be able to save more lives. They will be able to identify high risk pregnancies and provide counseling for the mothers and also carry out healthy and safe abortions when it is needed. Stakeholders will be given the guidelines and they will get started using the contents to save lives.

