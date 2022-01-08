News

NSA: Appointment of NIA DG in order

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj- Gen. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), on Friday said the appointment of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), remained the prerogative of the President of the country. Specifically, the NSA said the appointment of Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, as the Director General of NIA, met the provisions of the instrument establishing the agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN). The position was sequel to an allegation that the retired two-star General had told the National Assembly that he was oblivious of the appointment of the spy chief in 2018.

The Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the NSA, Mr. Zakari Usman, made the clarification in a statement. “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to recent reports in the social media credited to some unnamed former directors of the National Intelligence Agency over the appointment of the agency’s Director General”, Usman said in the statement.

He said: “To set the record straight, by the provisions of the Instrument establishing the Agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN), the appointment and tenure of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency is the exclusive prerogative of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. “The appointment of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency was made in full compliance with the relevant law.

 

Cultism: Group condemns unwarranted attack on Clerics

The Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum (USDMPF) has frowned on the recent media attacks on religious fathers who condemned the activities of cultists and forbade any of such from aspiring for the 2023 governorship seat in Akwa ibom State. It says any aspirant who neither abhors nor condemns Cultism, is at war with himself. […]
UK records second-highest daily COVID cases since June as testing expands

  Britain recorded 1,182 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed, in part reflecting the higher number of tests being processed. Thursday’s official data showed 190,434 tests were processed, compared to 117,971 on June 21, reports Reuters. Britain also reported a further six deaths of people who […]
GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country. Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA- GBV), Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful […]

