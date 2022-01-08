NSA: Appointment of NIA DG in order

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj- Gen. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), on Friday said the appointment of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), remained the prerogative of the President of the country. Specifically, the NSA said the appointment of Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, as the Director General of NIA, met the provisions of the instrument establishing the agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN). The position was sequel to an allegation that the retired two-star General had told the National Assembly that he was oblivious of the appointment of the spy chief in 2018.

The Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the NSA, Mr. Zakari Usman, made the clarification in a statement. “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to recent reports in the social media credited to some unnamed former directors of the National Intelligence Agency over the appointment of the agency’s Director General”, Usman said in the statement.

He said: “To set the record straight, by the provisions of the Instrument establishing the Agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN), the appointment and tenure of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency is the exclusive prerogative of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. “The appointment of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency was made in full compliance with the relevant law.

