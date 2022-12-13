Stories, Success Nwogu The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has raised the alarm that Nigeria may lose $23 billion or N10 trillion in revenue in 2023 if oil theft is not checked. Speaking while inaugurating a ninemember Special Investigative Panel (SIP) on oil theft, he also said that Nigeria was losing $64 million in revenue daily to oil thieves. The SIP has the mandate to unravel individuals, organisations and groups involved in oil theft in the Niger Delta region and is expected to commence its assignment with immediate effect and submit its report on or before February 21, 2023. The Chairman of the panel is Major General Barry T Ndiomu (rtd.), while the Secretary is Mr David Attah. Other members of the SIP are Mr.Erobiri Uchena, Mrs Donu-Kogbora, Colonel B.A. Oguntayo (rtd.), DIG Zaki Ahmed (rtd), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Mr. MO Ijere, Rear Admiral Atiku Abdulkadir (rtd.), DIG Maigari Abbati Dikko (rtd) and Patrick.Okonjo. He warned that nobody involved in the crime should be spared, whether serving or retired. He said: “We must fish them out and I guarantee you that they will be taken care of appropriately.” He said oil revenue losses were a major threat to Nigeria’s economy. He stated that it constrained the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to revert to less popular monetary and fiscal policies to address revenue challenges. According to him, the government has been acquainted with the dwindling economic fortunes, including the inability to replenish foreign reserves and reduction NSA: Nigeria may lose N10trn to oil theft in 2023 in revenue, thereby affecting accruals into the Federation Account. Monguno said: “Some sources put the figure of daily crude oil losses at 800,000 bpd. “This translates to a loss of income of about $64 million daily at the rate of $80 per barrel. Consequently, it is projected that if this trend continues unchecked and these figures keep fluctuating, it will result in a revenue shortfall of approximately $23 billion in 2023. ”This translates to a loss of about N10 trillion when calculated at N445 to $1 exchange rate. This menace assumed a more worrisome dimension with the recent discovery of an illegal pipeline connection through which Trans Escravos pipeline was siphoned for several years.” The NSA boss stated that recent interventions by security agencies had revealed massive illicit platforms of stealing, ranging from marine evacuations via vessels, and load-outs from illegal operations platforms. He said that the country, as a result of oil theft, had consistently failed to meet its daily production quota of about two million barrels per day by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). He added that Nigeria’s current crude production struggled to meet even one million barrels per day. Munguno said: “With the scale of the theft and losses and the alleged complicity of regulatory agencies/officials and security personnel as well as the involvement of international collaborators, the enterprise.is deeply entrenched and would be extremely difficult to exterminate without very stern and decisive action by the government.”
