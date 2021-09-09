News

NSA reads riot act over security threat to Anambra guber election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned any group or persons that the Federal Government will not tolerate any plan to impede the smooth conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The NSA, who was represented at Thursday’s quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) meeting by Sanusi Galadima, acknowledged the constitutional rights of citizens to freely express their legitimate grievances within the ambit of the law.

He stated the Federal Government will not abdicate its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property as well as a secure environment for citizens to pursue their legitimate means of livelihood.

Galadima noted the prevalence of security threats occasioned by different dissident separatist groups in the southern region of the country, who he said, are bent on scuttling efforts of the government in achieving national cohesion and undermining the democratic processes in the country.

“In furtherance of the coordinating mandate of the ONSA (Office of National Security Adviser), we are poised to ensure robust deployments before, during and after the polls, with a view to countering any threats and ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls, especially in the forthcoming off cycle Anambra State gubernatorial election,” he assured.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the number of registered voters in Anambra State has increased due to the continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zulum approves recruitment of 84 doctors, 365 nurses, for Borno hospitals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the engagement of 84 medical doctors, 365 nurses and midwives, 45pharmacists and100healthtechniciansand other supportive staff for hospitals in the state.   Altogether, 594 health personnel would be added to the state’s healthcare sector.   The governor announced the recruitment yesterday in Maiduguri at the end of a meeting […]
News

Reps probe $36.1m loan, $1.5m grant for Auditor – General

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday said it was investigating the $36.1 million and $1.5 million alleged grant obtained to finance the operations of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) in the 2020 Appropriation Act. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this in Abuja during the investigative hearing […]
News

60-yr-old woman’s dead body found on Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba

There was uneasy calm at Amachai axis of Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as a lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found dangling from a tree in the community. It was learnt that the deceased, simply identified as Mrs Okenyi, was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica