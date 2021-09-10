News

NSA reads riot act over security threat to Anambra guber poll

Posted on

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned any group or persons that the Federal Government will not tolerate any plan to impede the smooth conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. The NSA, who was represented at the quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) meeting by Sanusi Galadima, acknowledged the constitutional rights of citizens to freely express their legitimate grievances within the ambit of the law.

He stated that the Federal Government will not abdicate its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property as well as a secure environment for citizens to pursue their legitimate means of livelihood. Galadima noted the prevalence of security threats occasioned by different dissident separatist groups in the southern region of the country, who he said, are bent on scuttling efforts of the government in achieving national cohesion and undermining the democratic processes in the country.

“In furtherance of the coordinating mandate of the ONSA (Office of National Security Adviser), we are poised to ensure robust deployments before, during and after the polls, with a view to countering any threats and ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls, especially in the forthcoming off cycle Anambra State gubernatorial election,” he assured.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the number of registered voters in Anambra State has increased due to the continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise. According to him, all: “18 political parties are fielding candidates in the election. Campaign by parties and their candidates has commenced.” Prof. Yakubu disclosed that INEC has made arrangements to replace all movable materials destroyed when the Commission’s state office in Awka was attacked.



