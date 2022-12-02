NSA To Govs: No hiding place for thugs obstructing opposition campaigns

…assures 2023 elections’ll hold

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has told state governors to rein in their thugs, warning that there would be no hiding place for miscreants being used to disrupt opposition’s campaigns. This came as he assured that no amount of distractions would stop the government from holding the 2023 general elections. Monguno said these yesterday at the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He warned those governors empowering thugs to destroy opponents’ billboards and cause confusion at campaigns grounds to desist from such untoward acts.

He warned that security agencies have been mandated by the President to descend on them at the appropriate time. According to him, those governors enacting laws to ban presence of opposition banners and campaign materials in their states were being disturbed by inferiority complex. He maintained that the President had made it mandatory that the 2023 polls must be free, fair and credible even as he advised the governors to control their thugs. Monguno warned governors to, “call their Capo regime to order because when we move, there will be no hiding place. “One thing I can assure you is,the President has given clear directives.

“The people’s will must prevail. What happened in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti is what we want to happen all over the country. “Letthepeoplechoosetheir leader, whoever they want, then later, they can decide. “But in the process of electing who governs them, we must be mindful of the fact that there are people who are hell bent on forcing or bullying and cornering their opponents.”

