NSC: Jime and the task ahead

For the port’s economic regulator, it is indeed a new dawn. The local slogan is: “government come, government go” in what describes change in every bureaucratic setting of the public service.

Over a month ago, Barr Hassan Bello retired as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) with fanfare. In the same manner, another Barrister, Hon. Emmanuel Lyambee Jime, was appointed by the Federal Government to continue the mantle of leadership in the Council.

With the pains of missing Bello for his eight years of meritorious service, it is also with enthusiasm that the staffers of the Council and industry stakeholders welcome his successor to the new seat.

The job of the Executive Secretary of NSC carries a lot of weight and responsibility because of the peculiarity of the shipping industry often adjudged as a ‘mafia sector’ apparently because of the craze or intrigues to maximize profit by both the service providers and consumers of shipping services, including the policemen of the system at the detriment of the state.

For Jime, the task has begun and he has so far demonstrated determination to deliver on various expectations.

Looking at his background, Jime does not appear new for this type of task having been the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).

He was former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993 and member of the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2015.

Task The key point of expectations from industry stakeholders is one of continuity on the statutory obligations of the ports economic regulator.

Over the years and even on acquiring the status of the ports economic regulator, it has not been easy confronting the service providers for obvious reasons.

Relying on the high level connection of their principals, some of the service providers could be difficult to regulate.

This is the same for some of the government agencies who fall under port regulation as service providers. Among these agencies include the landlord, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) who deal with the terminal operators, shipping companies and the shippers as well. The NSC as umpire in the ports regulates these two agencies, among others to ensure smooth trade facilitation. Undoubtedly, most of them are difficult to regulate in view of their status in the industry. For any leader, a lot of wisdom is required to get them to flow along.

Cost of Doing Business/charges

The crux of most issues in the shipping industry has over the decades revolved around the cost of doing business. In the early days of the NSC, the statutory regulation was to protect shippers from the shylock service providers, mainly the multinational shipping agents and their conference liners. It was not until the ports were concessioned in 2006 that the NSC expanded its scope to also try to police the NPA as the landlord of the system.

This was to protect the interest of terminal operators who are also under check against illegal shipping charges.

This has been challenging from every indication because of what I had earlier pointed out in terms of the ‘Nigerian factor’ which tends to weaken the power of regulation at some point and in respect of some particular operators. This has been the scenario in the case of NSC and the shipping service providers in respect of charges.

While the agency may be willing to push the case, there could be instances of the lack of political will from the side of the presidency or other powers.

It happened at one instance when the NSC at a stage as recounted by the former Executive Secretary, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, was asked to hands off a particular case against shipping companies over illegal charges.

The decision was simply to protect political interest. In the current case between the Council and some service providers, it appears the latter are lucky.

Having lost in the High Court and Appeal Court, the service providers had gone to the Supreme Court while continuing the collection of their charges which the Court had ruled against and ordered them to refund. The amount of refund runs into hundreds of billions of naira.

The Nigerian court system in addition to the COVID-19 crisis as well as the judicial workers industrial action some months earlier may have been a blessing for the service providers.

For more than three years, it has been speculated about planned settlement out of court between the parties in the case to no avail.

Early this year, one of the parties in the case was said to have indicated interest in settling out of court with the NSC. The extent to which this has become a reality is not known.

The new ES/CEO of NSC needs to understand the importance of the case. What this means is that the outcome is crucial and for the best interest of consumers of shipping services because of the issue of cost.

Cargo Tracking Note

Electronic Cargo Tracking Note Cargo (ECTN) was introduced and managed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) until it was suspended by the government. The suspension was as a result of costs associated with it.

The Federal Government later changed its mind and reintroduced the policy but directed that it should be managed by the NSC. The CTN as it is popularly called which was earlier opposed now enjoys the support of many stakeholders. This is following the understanding that CTN remains a key factor in addressing issues of fraudulent practices in goods declaration and gross registered tonnage of vessels used in determining duties to be paid by importers and ships. There is the need for the new leadership of NSC to ensure its take-off.

Dry Ports/TTPs

The idea of Inland Dry Port (IDP) was conceptualized in 2005 as part of the efforts to bring shipping services closer to the hinterland.

On the other hand, the Truck Transit Part (TTP) followed some years later in what was to rise to the challenges of infrastructure and lessen the burden of truck drivers involved transporting goods from the ports to different parts of the country.

