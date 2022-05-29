NSC to CBN: Implement favourable exchange rate policy for export-oriented economic growth

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime , has harped on the need by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to implement a friendly exchange rate policy to boost export-oriented economic growth.

Jime,who spoke at a workshop organised by the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ),which had as its theme, “The AfCFTA Challenge on Nigerian Business”, said the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)can complement Nigeria’s national development agenda, adding that it can act as catalyst for the country’s economic growth.

Represented at the event by a Director at the NSC, Juliana Saka, Jime said trading under the agreement offers Nigerian products and services preferential access to huge African market which currently sources over 85% of its products from outside the continent. “For shippers to take advantage of the substantial business opportunities that lie in wait for Nigerian businesses in Africa.

Government must take measures that will enable them to trade competitively under the agreement,” he added. In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Lagos State Council, Adeleye Ajayi, said that creating a single, continent- wide market for goods and services, business and investment would reshape African economies.

According to him, the implementation of AfCFTA would be a huge step forward for Africa, demonstrating that Africa is emerging as a leader on the global trade agenda, noting that successful implementation will be key, including careful monitoring of impact on all workers across all countries and sectors, ensuring the agreement’s full benefit.

Commenting on how to secure the maritime environment, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Bashir Jamoh, said the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act is the legal framework aimed at prosecuting acts of piracy and maritime terrorism.

