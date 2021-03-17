NSC withholds N2bn revenue due for remittance into CRF- FRC boss

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) held back over N2 billion fund meant for remittance into Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), an act which contravenes Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, has claimed. Muruako stated this while contributing at the on-going Investigative Public Hearing on Internally Generated Revenue of MDAs 2014 -2019 by the Senate Committee on Finance, according to a statement by FRC sportsperson, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu.

The Committee is receiving and interrogating reports from MDAs of government on their remittances of stamp duty and Operating Surpluses, especially in line with Section 22 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, told the Committee that the Nigerian Shippers Council has ignored several correspondences from the Commission on the exact calculations of the liabilities of the Council from 2010 -2019. This is apart from non-submission of its Audited statement of Account for 2017 and 2019 as required by the law to enable the Commission calculate full liabilities which presently is above N2 billion.

Like this: Like Loading...