NSCC: FG approves N2.5bn take off grant

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N2.5 billion as a take-off grant for the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC). The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, said this yesterday at a one-day Southern Zone Stakeholders Consultation on Development of NSCC Strategic Plan in Lagos. Recall that NSCC Act 2018, was signed by the president to allow for the establishment of the centre by institutions and the three tiers of government to cater for the needs of senior citizens.

Farouq, who was represented by the ministry’s Acting Director, Social Services, Mr Mansur Kuliya, said the grant was presently being processed for disbursement to the centre. She noted that the grant would be used to identify the strategic priorities, processes and approaches that would provide impetus for the centre to achieve its mandate of integrating senior citizens. The minister said the centre was collaborating with relevant stakeholders to brainstorm and produce ideas for the development of a 10-year strategic plan. She added that; “This consultation indicates the commitment of the ministry, board and management of the centre, to ensure full implementation of Mr President’s agenda toward the establishment of the centre.

