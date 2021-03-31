NSCDC arrest man, 42, for allegedly defiling minor in Kebbi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kebbi State Branch has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The arrest was made at Diri village in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday while parading the suspect, the State Commandant, Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, said that the man, along with three other suspects, were brought to command Headquarter Birnin Kebbi for further investigation.

He said preliminary investigation and available records had shown that the girl was defiled.

