Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrest marine welder in Calabar over pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a marine welder, Iyamba Edem- Iyamba, in Calabar for allegedly attempting to vandalise NNPC’s pipeline. The attempted vandalism would have facilitated the syphoning of petroleum products into the facility of a company, Mettle Energy and Gas Company, if it had been successful.

“A similar thing happened in the same company in 2020 when one of the company’s tanks was used to syphon petroleum products from the NNPC pipeline. “Five persons were convicted  then for vandalising the NNPC pipeline and they served their jail term.

“They forfeited some cars and other property to the Federal Government,’’ NSCD’s commandant in Cross River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, said yesterday in Calabar, while parading Edem-Iyamba before newsmen. He said NSCDC operatives arrested Edem-Iyamba on Sept. 13 in Calabar South following cooperation received from the security man of Mettle Energy and Gas Company, Gabriel Ajom. Ajom had earlier been arrested in connection with the crime.

Fadeyi said that on Aug. 26, men of the NSCDC on patrol discovered a tunnel that was being dug from Mettle Energy and Gas Company, leading to the NNPC pipeline at the jetty. According to the Commandant, Edem-Iyamba is the mastermind of the group that attempted to vandalise the pipeline and breach distribution of petroleum products.

“At first, we arrested the security guard of Mettle Energy and Gas Company who gave us useful information about those that approached him for the illegal deal. “The mastermind was hiding, but our men were able to track him to his hideout in Calabar South,’’ he said. Fadeyi explained that NSCDC’s earlier decision to disband its antivandalism team and re-strategise the fight against fuel theft was yielding positive results.

“A few individuals cannot be gaining at the detriment of other Nigerians by sabotaging the economy. “All hands are on deck and we are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that oil theft and pipeline vandalism are stopped,’’ he said.

Fadeyi assured that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation. The suspect, Edem-Iyamba, who said he was a marine welder, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that desperation for money lured him into the act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ibeju Lekki community demands compensation from LASG over demolition of properties

Posted on Author Reporter

  Residents of Oke-Egan Community, Kayetoro in Eleko area of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to the State House of Assembly, Alausa demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses. The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of Monday February […]
Metro & Crime

Ijaw Youths commend PMB over promotion of Jitoboh

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the promotion of Bayelsa-born Police officer, Moses Ambakina Jitoboh to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), saying the promotion is well deserved and commendable. According to the Ijaw Youths, under the aegis of the Ijaw […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC officials allegedly beat up Benue NBA Chair

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*It’s a lie we didn’t beat him, we ‘re civil in our duties – EFCC *Makurdi lawyers to drag agency to court Security operatives working at the Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday evening allegedly harrased and beat up the Makurdi Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica