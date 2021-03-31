NSCDC arrests 16 cows for destroying farmland in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State said it has arrested sixteen cows allegedly used by some herders to feed and destroy some farmlands in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Ekiti State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Solomom Iyamu, while parading the cows at the command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti yesterday enjoined herders in the state to refrain from grazing in people’s farmland, said they can graze their animals without destroying, killing and maiming farmers. Iyamu noted that the 16 cows were arrested after the herders evaded arrest and flee during a swift response from the Agro Ranger Unit of the command, upon sighting the NSCDC operatives and leaving behind their cows. According to Iyamu, “The state command received an emergency call from one of the farmers around Datunchi Farms in Ikere-Ekiti, while the manager of farm also called for assistance as he explained that some herders have been destroying their farm feeding their animals with harvested corps and wasted other farm produce in the farms for over one month.”
