NSCDC arrests 16 cows in Ekiti over alleged farm destruction

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State said it has arrested 16 cows, allegedly used by some herders to feed and destroy some farms in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Ekiti State Commandant, NSCDC, Mr. Solomom Iyamu, while parading the cows at the command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti Tuesday enjoined herders in the state to refrain from grazing on people’s farms, said they can graze their animals without destroying, killing and maiming farmers.

Iyamu, noted that the 16 cows were arrested after the herders evaded arrest and flee during a swift response from the Agro Ranger

Unit of the command, upon sighting the NSCDC operatives and leaving

behind their cows.

Like this: Like Loading...