Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests 2 over adulterated petroleum product in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects conveying 50,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Anambra State.

The two suspects are, Samuel Ifeanyichukwu Oduche, 39, from Ndiagu Amechi Awkunanaw and Emeka Agu, 35, from Oduma, Aninri, all in Enugu State. A statement issued yesterday by Mr Edwin Okadigbo, Public RelationsOfficer(PRO), NSCDC Anambra State Command, said the duo were apprehended by men of the Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Corps on Sept. 24, in Awka.

He added that the suspects were arrested along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway while conveying the product in a truck with registration number, Benue MKA 806 ZF. Okadigbo said that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects have been in the illicit oil  business for some time.

The PRO said the State Commandant, Mr Isdore Chikere had ordered the Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct further investigation on the matter. He said that at the end of the investigation, the suspects would be chargedtocourt.

Thecommandant reiterated the commitment of the Corps to protect the nation’s oil and gas investments and other critical infrastructures. “The constant vandalism of pipelines, destruction of oil and gas facilities and illegal oil bunkering in the country is of great concern to the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

IBB, govs, PANDEF pay glowing tributes to Nkanga

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

First Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the first indigenous military governor of Akwa Ibom, late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga(rtd). Nkanga, the pioneer Chairman of PANDEF died on Christmas eve of 2020. […]
Metro & Crime

11 held for cultism, robbery in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Amotekun Corps in Ogun State has apprehended no fewer than “11 notorious cultists of both the Aiye and Eiye Cult groups in different parts of the state” in the last two weeks. The Commander of the corps, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to our correspondent in Abeokuta Tuesday, said the suspects had been involved […]
Metro & Crime

Abductors collect N2m ransom to release Ekiti farmer

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Kidnappers, who abducted a farmer at Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday, reportedly collected N2 million ransom before the victim was set free.   The farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan was said to have been found inside the forest around 5.30am on Monday, by a search party  comprised security agencies and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica