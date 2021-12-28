NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), yesterday confirmed the arrest of three suspected bandits who fled Magami area, Zamfara State, as a result of heavy security presence. The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Ikor Oche, confirmed the development at a news conference, saying the suspects were arrested at the state mass transit motor park in Gusau.

Oche said that the suspects were arrested early in the morning while trying to board a vehicle leaving for Taraba to joined other members who had already relocated. He said: “Tukur Halilu, 27 years, is from Gabaru Village, Nahuche district, Bugudu Local Government Area of the state, and under a notorious bandits leader, Magajin Kaura”. According to him, Halilu confirmed to be engaged in cattle rustling in all the villages around the local government. He said that two other suspects, Mr Hussaini Altine, 40 years, and Mr Abubakar Altine, 60 years, were from Agamalafiya village, Rijiya ward, Gusau Local Government Area

