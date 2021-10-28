NSCDC arrests 3, seizes 71,000 litres of adulterated product

The Cross River State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has paraded three suspects for conveying 6,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene into the state using sack bags. Similarly, the command seized two truckloads of 20,000 litres and 45,000 litres of diesel respectively. However, drivers of the two trucks escaped on sighting officials of the NSCDC. Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River State, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi, who paraded the suspects yesterday in Calabar at the NSCDC exhibit yard, said they were arrested on Oct 25, 2021 by men of the command along the Calabar-Odukpani highway. He disclosed that the three suspects wrapped the illegal products in sack bags and arranged them orderly in form of cement bags inside the truck.

“The suspects were arrested by our men on Oct. 25 alongside the adulterated product. They tried to deceive security agencies that they were conveying cement, but the eagle eyes of our men caught them and we found out that they were conveying adulterated diesel and kerosene inside the sack bags that were arranged in form of cement in a truck.

“The suspects were coming in from Port Harcourt with the products. Illegal product portends danger to the society, ranging from explosion and damage of our generating plants and other machines,” he said. Fadeyi also said the other two trucks which carried 20,000 and 45,000 litres of diesel were intercepted by his officers but the drivers managed to escape, noting that investigation was on to track them down. He explained that illegal refineries cannot meet up with the standard of the legal ones hence, the Command was very alert in curbing such illegal activities to prevent damages that may arise from explosions when the product is used. He frowned at the situation where some group of persons “are trying to make profit from illegal products to the detriment of the safety of the general public.”

Like this: Like Loading...