Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests 3, seizes 71,000 litres of adulterated product

Posted on Author Clement James Comments Off on NSCDC arrests 3, seizes 71,000 litres of adulterated product

The Cross River State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has paraded three suspects for conveying 6,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene into the state using sack bags. Similarly, the command seized two truckloads of 20,000 litres and 45,000 litres of diesel respectively. However, drivers of the two trucks escaped on sighting officials of the NSCDC. Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River State, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi, who paraded the suspects yesterday in Calabar at the NSCDC exhibit yard, said they were arrested on Oct 25, 2021 by men of the command along the Calabar-Odukpani highway. He disclosed that the three suspects wrapped the illegal products in sack bags and arranged them orderly in form of cement bags inside the truck.

“The suspects were arrested by our men on Oct. 25 alongside the adulterated product. They tried to deceive security agencies that they were conveying cement, but the eagle eyes of our men caught them and we found out that they were conveying adulterated diesel and kerosene inside the sack bags that were arranged in form of cement in a truck.

“The suspects were coming in from Port Harcourt with the products. Illegal product portends danger to the society, ranging from explosion and damage of our generating plants and other machines,” he said. Fadeyi also said the other two trucks which carried 20,000 and 45,000 litres of diesel were intercepted by his officers but the drivers managed to escape, noting that investigation was on to track them down. He explained that illegal refineries cannot meet up with the standard of the legal ones hence, the Command was very alert in curbing such illegal activities to prevent damages that may arise from explosions when the product is used. He frowned at the situation where some group of persons “are trying to make profit from illegal products to the detriment of the safety of the general public.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack Makurdi; kill 4, injure others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulani herdsmen have attacked and killed four people and left seven battling with various degrees of injuries at Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the scene of the attack on Saturday morning, said the armed herdsmen in their usual guerrilla pattern struck by 11pm on Friday […]

Sunday Shodipe
Metro & Crime

How I escaped from Mokola Police Station, re-arrested Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The prime suspect in the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe, Sunday revealed how he escaped from Mokola Police Station in Ibadan, saying that he climbed the station’s borehole pole to scale the fence. The 19-year-old escaped from lawful custody few days after he was arrested, paraded and arraigned for the […]
Metro & Crime

Truck kills two undergraduates in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Sympathisers and passers- by wept profusely on Sunday evening at Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a truck crushed two university students death. The victims – Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi (25) and Ojo Ayomide (21) – were students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a degree programme affiliated to the College of Education, Ikere- Ekiti.   A witness […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica