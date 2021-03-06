NSCDC arrests 3 with 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, have arrested three suspects with over 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel concealed in a truck laden with sand. The suspects were coming from Ahoada, Rivers State, were nabbed on March 2, at the border town between Akwa Ibom and Rivers State The state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi, who disclosed this yesterday, at a media briefing in his office in Uyo, said the criminals were devising more innovative ideas to beat security.

He called on personnel of organisations, especially those manning border posts to be extra vigilant in order to tackle crime and criminality in the state. He said the command could only ascertain that diesel was concealed in sand but said investigation is still ongoing to determine whether there are other things like armed and ammunition concealed inside the sand. He said: “I’m constrained to come before you as we have always promised to carry you along so that you put our information in the public domain. “This is an exhibition of people trying to smuggle illegally refined diesel. You can see they tried to conceal it in sand.

“It was an open truck and ordinarily when you see it, you think they are conveying sand. But due to the vigilant of my men at the border post, they were able to intercept the truck. “For now we can only ascertain that it’s diesel. We don’t know what is inside, it is still undergoing investigation. “But I have to sound a note of warning to people that they cannot continue to sabotage our economy. “Illegal refined oil is products of oil theft and this must not be allowed to continue, even the degradation that it does to the economy is unbearable and it’s a problem for the country

