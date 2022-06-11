News

NSCDC arrests 4 suspected kidnappers in Sokoto

At least four persons have been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for alleged kidnapping in Sokoto State. Parading the suspects on Friday at the Sokoto State headquarters of the NSCDC, the Commandant in the state, Alhaji Muhammadu Dada, said the suspects were apprehended following intelligence information received by the NSCDC from good Samaritans in the state. Dada said the suspects; Bello Abdullahi, Bello Abubakar, Abdullahi Oro and Lawali Sulaiman were successfully arrested by the NSCDC Tsamiya outpost in Tureta Local Government Area.

“They were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of four persons in Tureta on April 22, in which the sum of N5 million was collected as ransom. Dada disclosed the kidnapping of one person at Dange Shuni LGA on March 16, 2021, with N900, 000 collected as ransom. The Commandant added that the suspects were in the wanted list of the Command and has since admitted committing of the alleged crime. He maintained that the NSCDC had concluded investigations on the matter and will soon arraign the suspects in court.

 

