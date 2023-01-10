NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising bridges in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has announced the arrest of five suspects in connection with alleged vandalism of bridges in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Spokesperson for the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest was a product of “credible information”.

“In a renewed determination aimed at protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), arrested five suspects for vandalising bridges in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “Members of the criminal syndicate were arrested following credible information and surveillance mounted by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DII) Crack Squad from the National Headquarters of the Corps with the support of other stakeholders.

“Recovered from the suspects are vandalised five inches galvanized pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw which was used in carrying out the destruction. “It was uncovered that most of the suspects are artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja,” Odumosu said.

Worried by the level of vandalism/stealing of manhole covers in the capital city, the Commandant General Dr Ahmed Audi, had directed operatives of the Corps to redouble their efforts at ending the menace. “Following this directive, officers and men of the Corps immediately evolved new measures and renewed determinations to protect CNAI in the country nationwide; a move which resulted in the arrest of the suspects who confessed to having carried out the dastardly at night.”

