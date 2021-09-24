Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests 5 suspected bandits

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State Command, has confirmed the arrest of no fewer than five suspected bandits in the state. The State Commandant of NSCDC, Muhammad Saleh Dada stated this while confirm-ing the arrest of the five suspected bandits by the agency. He said the suspects were presently in the custody of the agency undergoing thorough investigation. He maintained that the command has re-strategised its operations with focus on border areas believed to be bandits spots. Dada revealed that the command’s anti- vandal squad were also vigilant within the state capital against activities of miscreants who specialises in vandalising property. According to him, the command has arrested one person who has been at large in connection with 130 Jerican load of fuel in three vehicles suspected to be meant as supply to bandits intercepted at a fuel station. He said three persons were earlier arrested and remanded in Correctional Centre including a driver, the fuel station manager and an attendant.

Our Reporters

