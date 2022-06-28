Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests female suspect with three explosives in C’River

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has arrested one Aniebet John, 31, with three suspected Improvised Explosive Devices, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, who paraded the suspect at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday in Calabar, said the suspect was arrested by NSCDC personnel on June 25.

Fadeyi said that the suspect was arrested with the three explosives including three connecting components.

According to him, the suspect was arrested in Akamkpa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while trying to waybill the explosives to an un-identified source in Obubra LGA of the state.

“The lady was trying to send the device she had sealed in a nylon bag to Obubra LGA.

“We all know in Cross River as at now that Obubra LGA is exclusive because of the conflict between Nko community in Yakurr LGA and Onyadama in Obubra local government.

“Sending explosives through public transport is illegal, hence we had course to intercept this lady who said she was sent by somebody to send it to another person.

“We are on the trail of the other suspects who are also involved in it but now at large,” he said.

The Commandant said that investigation carried out revealed that the husband of the suspect is a blast master who works in a construction company.

He explained that the suspected explosives were some of those used in one of the construction companies in Akamkpa which the husband might have smuggled.

He further said that the command would transfer the matter to the Department of State Service for further investigation.

“As a corps, we have a unit called the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Unit which makes us familiar with some of the explosive in their packages.

“When explosive moves, the National Security Adviser knows about it.

“The National Security Adviser informs the security agencies about the origin, route and destination so that we can keep track of it and ensure they are used for the purpose.

“This explosive device is capable of causing more harm to humans and properties if detonated,” he said.

He advised residents in the state to be vigilant about their safety and to report any suspected person or groups of persons around them to security agencies.

The suspect said that her husband, who gave her the suspected devices to waybill to someone in Obubra Local Government.

She explained that she had no further knowledge of the device aside what the husband used it for at the construction company where he works.

“This is the first time my husband would be sending me to do this kind of waybill,” she said. (NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Report: Mother Of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Chief Of Staff Kidnapped In Kogi

Posted on Author Reporter

  A few weeks after the Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Adewale Omofaiye, escaped being kidnapped, the mother of the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello has been abducted by gunmen. Sources said Madam Seriya Raji was abducted around 8pm on Monday at her residence in the Nagazi area of Okene in Kogi State. […]
Metro & Crime

Kano hotel: Lawyer accuses Ganduje of violating court process

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Counsel representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano gubernatorial candidate in last year’s election, Abba Kabir, in the case of the intended selling of some public properties in the state, has accused the Kano State government of going ahead to lease the properties despite a pending court case. Counsel to Kabir, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirci, […]
Metro & Crime

Abia residents alarmed over POS operators’ killings

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Residents of Aba have called on the Inspector General of Police to urgently make a change in the police leadership in Abia State following unending killings of Point of Sale (POS) operators.   New Telegraph reports that from the twilight of 2020 till January 2021, POS operators in Aba have not known peace. Robbers, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica