NSCDC arrests man for defiling 22-year-old girl

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Kebbi State. The suspect was arrested at Diri village in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state. Briefing journalists yesterday while parading the suspect, the state NSCDC Commandant, Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, said the man, whose name he did not disclose, along with three others were brought to command headquarters, Birnin-Kebbi, for further investigation. Ibrahim-Mafara said preliminary investigations and available records had shown that the girl was defiled.

He said: “A medical record obtained from hospital and confessional statement from both the survivor and the suspect confirmed penetration. “As soon as we complete investigation, we will prosecute the suspect in the court of law for legal sanction.” The commandant said two of the three other suspected criminals were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft. He said the two men were suspected to have stolen a motorcycle at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin-Kebbi.

Ibrahim-Mafara added that the fourth suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a locally-made firearm, intimidation and criminal trespass. He promised that as soon as investigations were completed, all the suspects would be arraigned. Meanwhile, a civil society group, the Technical Working Group on Gender Based Violence in Kebbi State, said it would push for full prosecution of the defilement. A member of the group, Ibrahim Ngaski, told journalists that they would follow the case to its logical conclusion, to ensure justice for the victim.

He lauded the NSCDC for discharging its duties diligently and urged the command to sustain the tempo for the good of all. Ngaski appealed to the state House of Assembly to expedite action in passing the Gender Base Violence Bill before it, to curb the recurrence of rape and other related crimes in society. He said: “Passing this bill into law will certainly curtail the incessant cases of rape and other related cases across the state. “I want to advise parents not to feel shy in cases related to rape.”

Like this: Like Loading...