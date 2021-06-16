NSCDC arrests man for sexual assault of minor in Kwara

A 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Igbaja in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, (name withheld).

A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The case was reported at NSCDC Igbaja Divisional Office on the 14th of June, 2021 around 1830hrs by the victim’s grandfather who reportedly caught the suspect in the act of having canal knowledge with his 12-year-old granddaughter under a mango tree.

“After thorough investigation, it was discovered that the victim is suffering from congenital mental deficiency which has impaired her communication and social skills; she hardly talks to people.

“In addition, a medical report obtained from the hospital in Ijagbo, shows penetration and bruises in the victim’s private area.

“The suspect confessed that on several occasions he lured the young girl with gifts to isolated areas to take advantage of her.”

The Command’s spokesperson said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

