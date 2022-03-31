Business

NSCDC arrests man who flogged 6-yearold son with cable wire for eating his food

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, said it has arrested a 35-year-old man, Ola Emmanuel, for allegedly beating his 6-year-old son with electric cable wire and inflicting injuries on his body. According to a statement by the NSCDC media Officer, Atanda Olabisi, the suspect, Emmanuel, accused his son of eating the remaining beans he (Emmanuel) prepared after he had served the little boy his own portion, which necessitated the beating. Olabisi stated that the man treated his son cruelly and that there were marksallovertheboy’sbodyasaresult of the beating. New Telegraph gathered that the arrested father is a divorcee and he committed the alleged offence at his residence located at No. 2 Temitope Street, Oke-Oniti Area, Osogbo.

The victim, it was also gathered could not attend school owing to the inability of his father to pay his school fees. According to NSCDC Media Officer,” thefathersaidhepreparedbeans, served the little boy his own portion and kept the remaining for himself in order to fall back on it when he returnsfromwork, butgettinghome, he discovered thathissonhadfinishedall the food.

“This act infuriated him and he descended on him and beat him mercilessly with a cable. “Theinhumantreatmentledtovariousinjuriesonthe boy’sbody,” shesaid Atanda said a concerned neighbour raised alarm about the incident and contacted the Area Commander, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Oyetunji Olusegun to report the incident.

 

