NSCDC arrests six suspected cultists in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, have arrested six suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ilorin, the state capital.

 

The suspected cultists said to belong to ‘Abata’ and ‘Aye’ cult groups were about to strike at Dada area, Okelele, Ilorin when the NSCDC’s operatives swooped on them and arrested them.

 

The suspects are Raheem Jamiu (18), Abdullahi Azeez (20), Sulaimon Folawiyo (18), Saheed Samad (18), Sanni Samsudeen (16) and Jamiu Isa (19).

 

Five of the suspects are reportedly from Kwara State while only Saheed Samad is an indigene of Oyo State.

 

It was learnt that the suspected members of ‘Aye’ group were on a vengeance mission as two of their colleagues were said to have earlier been injured following a misunderstanding between them and members of ‘Abata’ group during the just concluded Ramadan fast.

 

The spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said: “It was a serious battle between the operatives and the alleged cultists, but only six of them were arrested.”

 

 

