Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests three for gangraping 12-year-old girl

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Lafia Comment(0)

Cheke Emmanuel Lafia

 

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded three persons in Nasarawa State for allegedly gang-raping a 12-yearold girl, Aisha. The NSCDC also paraded eight suspects apprehended at Aridi and Ajede along Barkin Abdullahi (BAD) for allegedly vandalising rail facilities.

 

Parading the suspects at the state NSCDC Headquarters in Lafia, its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mohammed Surajo Idris, disclosed that the three suspected rapists were arrested in the act at Bakin Rijiya in Lafia Local Government Area. He named the suspects as Umar Aso (35), Abdullahi Ali (32) and Mustapha Jibrin (25).

 

Idris explained that the eight suspected vandals were apprehended following complaints from some members of the community.

 

He said: “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command, has recorded yet another landmark. This time around, we arrested three persons who gang-raped a 12-year-old girl, Aisha, at Bakin Rijiya.

 

They were arrested in the act. Each of the suspects had three rounds of sex with the girl. “We have also arrested eight vandals who specialised in vandalising rail property in communities along BAD.” Idris said all the suspects would be charged to court. But in an interview, two of the suspected rapists, Aso and Jibrin, denied committing the alleged offence. Jibrin, a tailor, claimed he was invited by someone pretending to give him work but on getting there, the person told him he was under arrest and later handcuffed him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three Nigerians set new criminal record in Ireland

Posted on Author Reporter

  While many Nigerians in diaspora have in recent times been setting good records, these ones are breaking criminal barrier. The men, Rasak Sanni Sadu, Omawale Olamide Owalabi and Samson Ajayi are the first people in the history of Ireland to be charged over alleged romance scam, reports TMZ Naija. All originally from Nigeria and […]
Metro & Crime

C’River assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies. Secretary of the State’s Anti Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance in Calabar on Monday, while addressing the aggrieved taxi drivers who were protesting against increase in taxation and levies […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara inaugurates post-COVID-19 recovery committee

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated a seven-person commitee on Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Programme for Results (CARES) aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID -19 pandemic on vulnerable groups and medium and small scale enterprises. The committee, which is a World Bank-backed initiative, was inaugurated late Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital. Members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: