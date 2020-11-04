NSCDC arrests three for gangraping 12-year-old girl

Cheke Emmanuel Lafia

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded three persons in Nasarawa State for allegedly gang-raping a 12-yearold girl, Aisha. The NSCDC also paraded eight suspects apprehended at Aridi and Ajede along Barkin Abdullahi (BAD) for allegedly vandalising rail facilities.

Parading the suspects at the state NSCDC Headquarters in Lafia, its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mohammed Surajo Idris, disclosed that the three suspected rapists were arrested in the act at Bakin Rijiya in Lafia Local Government Area. He named the suspects as Umar Aso (35), Abdullahi Ali (32) and Mustapha Jibrin (25).

Idris explained that the eight suspected vandals were apprehended following complaints from some members of the community.

He said: “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command, has recorded yet another landmark. This time around, we arrested three persons who gang-raped a 12-year-old girl, Aisha, at Bakin Rijiya.

They were arrested in the act. Each of the suspects had three rounds of sex with the girl. “We have also arrested eight vandals who specialised in vandalising rail property in communities along BAD.” Idris said all the suspects would be charged to court. But in an interview, two of the suspected rapists, Aso and Jibrin, denied committing the alleged offence. Jibrin, a tailor, claimed he was invited by someone pretending to give him work but on getting there, the person told him he was under arrest and later handcuffed him.

Like this: Like Loading...